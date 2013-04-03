The THERAPY-IV Invites Miami Heat Players to Free Deep Sea Fishing Trip

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Deep Sea Fishing services, has invited any and all current members of the Miami Heat basketball team to a free half-day drip on the acclaimed charter boat of the same name.



The boat’s captain, Stan Saffan, is an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience who has long participated in a number of local events. His unique offer is likely a reflection of his self-stated pride in Miami.



The THEAPY-IV has operated in the area for decades, and has frequently been involved with or promoted several local events over the years, particularly those that occur in its headquarters in Haulover Marina. The reputable deep sea fishing charter has been ranked as the #1 activity in Miami Beach by TripAdvisor, a travel website, and based on testimonials is well-regarded by its clients.



The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and includes a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV formally welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike, and explicitly accommodates its services to meet the needs of its clients.