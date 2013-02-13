The THERAPY-IV Launches Mobile Version of Website

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Deep Sea Fishing services, has launched a mobile version of its website, therapy4.com. This mobile-friendly version – which comes in 7 resolutions to accommodate different phones and viewing preferences – will allow users to access the website and solicit services from virtually anywhere their phone network allows.



The mobile page is designed to be navigable and well-organized, thereby making ad hoc appointments and inquiries easy to obtain. The launching of this mobile version is intended to engage the needs of both prospective and existing clients. Efforts such as this partly explain why THERAPY-IV has obtained the #1 ranking on Trip Advisor’s list of Miami activities.



About The THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV, based in Haulover Marina in Miami Beach, welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike. For reservations, call Captain Stan at the 305-945-1578.