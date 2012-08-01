The THERAPY-IV Miami Inshore Fishing Trip Is Instant Success

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- A well-known deep sea fishing charter The THERAPY-IV recently began offering Miami inshore fishing trips and received huge response in bookings, according to the deep sea fishing charter. The THERAPY-IV announced their offer recent offer through their website Therapy4.com where they stated,



“Interested in miami inshore fishing trip? We do that too! We offer fully equipped outboard boats so you can enjoy some South Florida fishing near the shore. This is a great way for you to enjoy a day of fishing without heading out to deep water. Give us a call to find out which inshore fish is currently biting. On any given day we catch the following species: Barracuda, Tarpon, Jacks, Snapper, Ladyfish, Snook, Mackerel, Grunts, Kingfish, and Cobia”.



The new THERAPY-IV service is in addition to deep sea fishing Miami trips that are half day trips offered on their large deep sea fishing boats. The THERAPY-IV charter fleet comes equipped with top of the line fishing equipment, expert Captain and crew, and creature comforts like flat screen television and indoor bar according to the THERAPY-IV website.



The THERAPY-IV is Captained by Stan Saffan who has been operating out of the Haulover Marina in Miami Beach for over 45 years. His success and contributions to the local community are recognized by local businesses and long term clients. The THERAPY-IV has been featured in Navy Fleet Week and on the Sportsman Channel show “Coming Home with Greg Stube”. According to their website, “It doesn’t matter if it’s your first time fishing in Miami or you are a master big game monster catcher, you can count on the THERAPY-IV to make your day at sea a memorable one”.