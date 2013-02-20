The THERAPY-IV Participates in Haulover Park's 20th Annual Kite Day

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides deep sea services, has participated in a recent event that took place in Haulover Park in Miami Beach, from which it operates.



The event, the 20th Annual Kite Day, occurred on Sunday, February 17, from 12pm to 5pm. It highlighted “Kites of the Caribbean,” a showcase of locally-made kites designed in the style and tradition of Caribbean kite flyers. It was hosted by Miami-Dade Parks and Skyward Kites, a kite shop based in Haulover Park. The event include classes on building paper kites, demonstrations on how to fly a kit from longtime enthusiasts, and a kite-flying competition for both children and adults. Food, refreshments, and kites were available for purchase, and visitors were encouraged to bring their own kites as well.



The THERAPY-IV has operated in the area for decades, and has frequently been involved with or promoted several local events over the years, particularly those that occur in its headquarters near Big Bill Marina, located in Haulover Park. The reputable deep sea fishing charter has been ranked as the #1 activity in Miami Beach by TripAdvisor, a travel website, and is well-regarded by its clients, based on testimonials.



About THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV formally welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike, and explicitly accommodates its services to meet the needs of its clients.