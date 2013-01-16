The THERAPY-IV Ranked #1 Activity in Miami Beach by TripAdvisor

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Deep Sea Fishing services, has been ranked as the #1 activity in Miami Beach by TripAdvisor, a website that posts customer reviews of travel-related content. The THERAPY-IV achieved this after 192 reviews, the great majority of which ranked it as “Excellent.” Among the testimonials are the following:



First time deep sea fishing for my son and I...based on our fantastic experience with Therapy IV, this will not be our last! Captain Mike (with son Brandon) and Chris were terrific, making certain that this would be an adventure to remember. The fish were not cooperating, but they worked the seas to make sure we were able to catch some live bait (which ultimately snared my son the big one), some great eating fish (which the excellent chef at the Ritz-Carleton in South Beach turned into the best meal of our lives) and then the trophy one...a 4 foot + barracuda that my son landed. I can't speak highly enough of the guys, the boat and the whole experience. Definitely a "must-do" when in South Beach and absolutely to be repeated. I'm sure other crews do a great job also, but we will only be using Captain Stan and his great team...they are the best!



“If you are even thinking or considering a trip with Thearpy4 then you have picked the best overall and worthwhile charter in my all of Florida. I have been on countless charters all over FL, but they took the cake in experience and family value. The staff and owner are best in class in customer service and making sure your trip was what you wanted or expected. They went over and beyond any expectations my family or I had. So take it from an actual customer and take a voyage with them you will walk away with your jaw to the floor and your mind blown with the level attention to detail they focus on.”



The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike. For reservations, call Captain Stan at the 305-945-1578.