The THERAPY-IV Releases Top Miami Fishing Locations Information

The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Fishing services, has released information on Miami's top fishing locations. An entire webpage has been devoted to giving users detailed information on ideal locations and strategies for catching a wide array of fish. The webpage covers over a dozen local species, such as marlin, snapper, grouper, dolphin, kingfish, and sharks.



The posting of this information is part of a wider effort to assist residents and visitors in experiencing South Florida’s well-regarded fishing industry. The THERAPY-IV’ was recently ranked as an “excellent” activity by TripAdvisor in large part due to its performance in customer service.



About THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years experience in Miami Deep Sea Fishing. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV officially welcomes anglers of all experience levels and is based in Bill Bird Marina in Haulover Park, Miami Beach.