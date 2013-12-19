The THERAPY-IV Remains #1 Miami Beach Activity on TripAdvisor for 2013

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, a Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing charter, has retained its long-held ranking as the #1 activity in Miami Beach for 2013, according to TripAdvisor, a major travel website.



The company’s esteemed position stems from positive reviews by the overwhelming majority of its clients on TripAdvisor. Most reviewers cited the professionalism and friendliness of its staff, as well as the quality of the charter boats and fishing equipment.



Few attractions on TripAdvisor manage to maintain such a high ranking for this period of time, especially in a market as competitive as Miami Beach’s. This rare achievement subsequently reflects the THERAPY-IV’s dedication to its clients; it formally welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike, and explicitly accommodates its services to meet the needs of its clients.



The prominent fishing charter is headquartered in Bill Bird Marina in Haulover Park, from where it has been operating for four decades. Even prior to its rise as a top recreational attraction, it had an established reputation in the Miami Beach Area.



The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish and includes a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin.



Additionally, each boat’s interior is air conditioned and offers amenities such as a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating. This allows clients to be comfortably accommodated, which contributes greatly to the THERAPY-IV’s high rankings.