The THERAPY-IV Wraps Up 2012 with 'Excellent' Rating on TripAdvisor

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The THERAPY-IV, an independent charter boat company that provides Miami Beach Fishing services, has ended 2012 with an “Excellent” rating on TripAdvisor, a travel website that posts customer reviews and opinions of travel-related content. This is the highest rating on the website, and represents the aggregate rankings of 186 reviews. The THERAPY-IV subsequently ranks 2nd out of 63 activities in Miami Beach. Among the testimonials are the following:



“Captain Stan and his crew were wonderful! The boat was excellent, very clean and well appointed with comfortable chairs. We caught several fish, including a very large Amberjack. Additionally, ours was a party of two so we were thrilled to find this great company that allows for small groups to enjoy the charter experience. Our half day excursion made our vacation even more memorable.”



“The Therapy IV is a great fishing boat providing cleanliness and comfort of a recreational yacht. That makes it a perfect boat not only for a family fishing trip. Our captains Pete and Jesus took great care of us. And when I mentioned I would like to catch a really big one, they tried everything to make that work. We started with a 30lbs King and then came a really big one: a over 350lbs and 9ft shark! What a fight, what a day.... Thank you.”



About The THERAPY-IV

The THERAPY-IV consists of a fleet of two 58-foot sportsfishing boats captained by Stan Saffan, an established boater and fisherman with over 40 years of experience. Each boat is fully equipped for deep sea catches of a variety of fish, and include a tall tuna tower for spotting big game, large outriggers for spacing baits apart, a large flying bridge with a captain’s chair and two fighting chairs. The fishing cockpit is outfitted with four fighting chairs, two giant live bait tanks, and a giant transom door that can accommodate catches as large as marlin, shark, or dolphin. Additionally, the interior is air conditioned and offers amenities including a big screen TV, refrigerator and freezer, 10-foot bathroom, movie theatre, stereo, XM satellite radio, bar counter, and wraparound seating.



The THERAPY-IV welcomes novice and experienced anglers alike. For reservations, call Captain Stan at the 305-945-1578.