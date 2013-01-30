The Thin Line: Psychological Thriller by Richard Lynn Poised to Leave Readers Questioning Their Own Realities

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Many psychological thrillers call on the creative imagination of their author. However, in the case of ‘The Thin Line’, its narrative is the result of decades of real-world experience by two authors (using the combined pseudonym ‘Richard Lynn’) who make their careers as Clinical Psychologists.



With their vast knowledge gracing every page and every character an amalgam of their previous clients, ‘The Thin Line’ is unlike any thriller ever written.



Kathryn Taylor's life hasn't always been easy, but she's made it look that way. One of the youngest executives at an international consulting powerhouse, Katie's a rising star who can charm her way into a sticky business situation and then think her way out of it.



She prides herself on her independence, always put together and always in control. Now something is threatening that control - something dark and sinister that's creeping into her dreams, waking her with blood-curdling screams and half-remembered images that seem all too real. Terrified that she's slipping over the thin line between sanity and madness, Katie swallows her pride and seeks help. Her therapist is kind and caring, but Dr. David Wagner is hiding some secrets of his own.



Will two people struggling with their own personal demons be able to figure out what's happening to Katie before it's too late?



Follow along as Katie and David approach the thin line between reality and illusion. Can you tell the difference?



“Readers will question their own realities as they follow the journey and the nightmare depicted. They will find themselves hypothesizing about what is…what is to come…and what is possible,” says Richard Lynn.



Continuing, “At the end all will have arrived at a destination - one challenging their own sense of reality as well as beliefs of ‘what can be’. It is a destination that may frustrate some, stimulate others, but will leave all wanting more.”



“This is a wonderful job of storytelling. The novel is a clever psychological thriller with a plot that includes intrigue and romance. The first person narratives of the principle character trying to understand her disturbing dreams and voids in her memory are written in simple but eloquent prose. After the first few chapters the story grabbed me and it was hard to put the book down,” says Amanda Stevens, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Peter G, was equally impressed. He said, “'The Thin Line' is easily one of the best books I have read this year. It is an outstanding novel which develops slowly - but keeps the reader's attention - and becomes increasingly compelling as the plot develops.”



Spawned from a story that was originally composed as a movie script, the book's demand is set to increase as its popularity grows.



‘The Thin Line’, published by Infinity Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/10TU0Mx



About the Authors: Richard Lynn

Richard Lynn is the nom de plume for two clinical psychologists who have together published some of the most well-known textbooks on counseling and psychology. Their expertise in understanding the inner workings of the human mind and their many years of counseling experience help them bring to life a series of fictional stories about Katie Taylor, a young woman caught in a web of darkness that may or may not be in her own mind.