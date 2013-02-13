The Think a Good Thought App for iPhone Launches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The Think a Good Thought App is designed for the iPhone and provides daily inspiration with a series of different happy, motivational, feel-good statements that appear on a user’s phone when scheduled or at random times. The App itself was created almost on a whim with the designer pondering how good it would feel to have random motivational thoughts and sayings appear on her iPhone at random times. So, after taking out her life savings, she has created an application with the idea of inspiring people on a daily basis.



From this simple bit of inspiration comes the Think a Good Thought App which can be programmed in a number of ways to provide a “pick-me-up” for times when motivation is needed or simply enjoyed. The app itself comes with 10 categories with 10 motivational thoughts and popular sayings ready to go.



However, the user of the app can write down their own motivational thoughts and have them arise at random or at pre-designated times to provide that extra bit of encouragement. By allowing the user to select the random feature, it can come as a surprise to deliver a positive message. This random selection can provide an extra spark usually at the most opportune time.



Providing a positively happy message that pops up on a mobile device can actually bring about uplift to the spirits. Positive motivational thoughts and sayings can have a powerful impact on our thoughts and feelings, particularly during times when such motivation is needed.



There are many instances when having a simple positive message can help add that extra lift to the day. Whether it is just before a big job interview, heading into the gym, or needing that extra bit of encouragement to tackle a complex project, Think a Good Thought provides that extra bit of motivation that can lift and encourage anyone.



In addition, Think a Good Thought is perfect for those facing long term challenging issues either personally or professionally. The power of the mind can be quite profound when motivated into action. Think a Good Thought can add that extra bit of uplift for those who are recovering from an illness or engaging in physical therapy.



The struggles that many people face on a day-to-day basis can seem overwhelming at times. While Think a Good Thought is in no way promoted as being a solution, it can provide that moment of calm with an encouraging thought that is either generated randomly or one that is written by the person on their own to give pause and reflection before resuming their challenges for the day.



About Think a Good Thought App

What started as a random thought has turned out to be a very inspiring idea that promotes positivity, happiness and a greater feeling of self worth. The Think a Good Thought App is certainly a very motivating product given the plethora of apps on the iPhone market today. Featuring a simple, intuitive system for programming, writing new thoughts and setting specific or random times in which they appear, Think a Good Thought is indeed an inspiring idea.



Think The Good Thoughts Life Coaching– Life Coaching for the STUCK



Bridget Hieronymus

New York, NY

http://www.thinkthegoodthoughts.com

ThinkTheGoodThoughts@gmail.com