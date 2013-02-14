The Three Doors: Paranormal Thriller by Brian D Holland Fuses Deep Romance with Clandestine Christian Undertones

Norton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- While many books aim to interweave a cocktail of themes and facets, few do it with the compelling fluidity of Brian D Holland’s latest novel. Boasting subject matter ranging from ghosts and demons to blissful romance and history, ‘The Three Doors’ is the perfect next read for those who enjoy chillingly adventurous fiction.



Jared Helm is transported out-of-body to mystifying destinations. One evening, his imperceptible spirit embarks on a journey to an amazing castle bordering the ocean. Though the importance of the venture eludes him at first, he eventually learns that the castle is the stomping ground of a murderous sect abducting women and children for ritual sacrifice. Jared and a few trustworthy friends and colleagues delve further into the inner workings of the group. However, meddling proves perilous when the young woman he loves becomes one of the unfortunate captives.



An offshoot of the English and Irish Hellfire Clubs of old, the evil cult's castle is located on the seacoast of lower Maine. The group's fanatical Master, whose lineage reaches back to royalty and to rapscallion leaders of old, stops at nothing in his quest to please Satan. And although the previous clubs were known for wild and toxic behavior, this one takes those traits to malevolent heights. It's all about power, greed, devil worship, sexual perversion, drugs—and murder.



The story begins innocently in a charming little resort town on the New Hampshire coastline, where only a few sense the surrounding evil. It gradually deepens into a realm of utter terror, where friendship and love are tested by circumstances of abduction, separation, and supernatural iniquity. An all-out battle between good and evil ensues, wherein only the strong and the courageous prevail.



"The Three Doors" sends readers on a paranormal rollercoaster of horror and thrills, into the astral plane of existence that's invisible to most yet entered frequently by those who dare. But beware: it's not for young minds, the thin-skinned, or the vulnerable. This Christian horror/thriller begins in an innocent manner, but the atmosphere becomes more sinister as the New England seasonal change enters the autumnal equinox on the approach to Samhain.



“While my book is a paranormal horror/thriller, clandestine Christian undertones run throughout, in an on-going battle between good and evil,” says Holland, an acclaimed music writer and journalist.



He continues, “This gives the book a deep connection with faith, while keeping it relevant and grounded in contemporary fiction. Coupled with everyone’s craving for romance, the book certainly spans each corner of the literary spectrum.”



About the Author: Brian D Holland

Brian D Holland is a published author and music journalist. As a music writer, he has interviewed many legendary and up-and-coming musicians, primarily guitarists. With the intention to enlighten others to guitar virtuosity, his articles and CD/DVD reviews have been published regularly in numerous print and online magazines.



That being said, reading and writing fiction is his true passion. He's especially fond of horror thrillers. Alongside a few published short stories, "The Three Doors" is his first published novel.



Brian lives in Massachusetts with his wife and family.