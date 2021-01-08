Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- On top of its stubborn nature, the tarpon is also recognized for being something of an ocean acrobat. For those wishing to find the fish in South Florida, they are generally active during the day but there may be fewer of them once July comes around. Government Cut and Haulover Inlet are two spots where tarpon is often spotted.



For lures, mullet and small crabs will grab the attention of tarpon, but shrimp runs may also prove effective. Tarpon feeds at nearly all hours of the day, but those fishing at night may have an advantage as the tarpon won't be able to spot fishing lines quite as easily.



Book a summer deep sea fishing trip today with THERAPY-IV and experience the thrill of tarpon fishing.



About THERAPY-IV

THERAPY-IV is a Miami Beach deep sea charter fishing boat service providing all of its clientele with a high-end deep sea fishing experience. With their luxury yacht, exceptional customer service, and experienced and professional Captain and crew, visitors can rest easy that they will not only have a memorable fishing experience but will also have the pleasure of visiting the best spots off the coast of Miami and Biscayne Bay. To schedule a trip or to learn more about Miami deep sea fishing, contact 305-945-1578.