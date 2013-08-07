The Time-Lapse Company Enables Clients to Monitor Their Sites, Manage Their Projects and Communicate Their Achievements

Northcote, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The Time-lapse Company helps their clients monitor their sites, manage their projects and communicate their achievements. Specialising in time-lapse photography of major infrastructure projects, the Time-lapse Company has successfully deployed cameras across Australia’s most important road, rail, architectural and defence projects.



Their client list indexes some of the most renowned names in the construction and defence industries including the Australian Government, BAE Systems,



BHP Billiton, John Holland, Transport for NSW, Petrofac, Qantas, Thales, Thiess and Xstrata Coal.



Industry leading specialists in time-lapse photography of major infrastructure projects, the Time-lapse Company supply their clients with high-definition images for project monitoring, project records and both internal and external communications. For instance, Regional Rail Link – City to Maribyrnong River, is one of three major rail infrastructure projects they are currently undertaking and has multiple cameras documenting important sites along the $4.8 billion rail expansion:



“The Time-lapse Company has provided Regional Rail Link, City – Maribyrnong River with exceptional footage of our project progress. The online portal has allowed all office staff, especially the Alliance General Manager, an easy avenue to keep up to date with what is going on out on site. The regular monthly updates (and eventual finished video) has allowed the communications team to easily publicise our project externally, and explain project progress to stakeholders and community.” commented Sarah Conly, the Communications Officer of the project.



The Time-lapse Company has an on-line image viewer that allows clients to monitor progress of construction work from their office or mobile device, 24/7, and acts as an invaluable communication tool to collaborate with consultants, contractors and staff.



The company also provides print ready images 'on demand', date and time stamped images as legal documentation for OHS and dispute resolution and supportive material for future tenders and projects.



About The Time-lapse Company

The Time-lapse Company has over 16 years experience in time-lapse photography, and has successfully delivered major projects for some of the worlds biggest companies, supplying services for mining, construction and government clients.



With a three stage process that ensures the successful delivery of their clients projects and a focus on quality, reliability, safety and innovation, the Time-lapse Company's reputation has grown through meeting and exceeding their clients expectations time and time again.



For more information, please visit: http://www.timelapse.com.au



Contact:-

Cameron Davies | Managing Director

Head Office:

Unit 6, 26-36 High Street,

Northcote VIC 3070 Australia

Phone: 1300 654 255, (Overseas)+61 3 9489 0062

Fax: +61 3 9481 1224