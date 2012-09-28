The Great Debate: Cage or a Stake? How About a Cage on a Stake

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- For years Gardeners have complained about the need to secure their tomato plants with bulky cages that just don’t work and require a great deal of storage space in the winter, or tying methods that require too much labor, look messy, and often break the vines. With the release of the Tomato Ring and Veggie Cage, Gardeners across America are singing the praises of these easy to use devices that are transforming the art of gardening. The “toss in a bucket storage” coupled with proven function and a unique look that enhances the eye appeal of the garden, is catching commentary from neighbors and friends for customers of these two products.



“Finally, I found something that holds up my tomato plants without falling over. Looking for new tomato cages, this Veggiecage is the place!" one happy customer noted. Another commented “I hate tying up tomato plants. Last year, I never had to tie them at all. I loved it!".



The versatility of the Veggie Cage and the Tomato Ring is not lost on the ingenuity of its customer base. "I just wanted to let you know I really enjoy the Veggie Cages. I use them also to support my bush beans, and soon, pole peas. They work great" one customer noted. Another commented "Not just a great tomato cage, these things are amazing for growing snow peas. Really easy to see the snow peas so I didn't miss any."



And for those that are turning to gardening as a new hobby that provides affordable options in a challenging economy, the easy storage options and aesthetically pleasing presentation offered by the Veggie Cage and the Tomato Ring is a welcomed side benefit. "I need more! They look good and do a wonderful job. No more UGLY wire tomato cages" one customer wrote. Another commented “These things are great for storing in my garage, I just threw them in a plastic bucket at the end of the season, what a great idea!!!”.



The Veggie Cage Company is located in St. Louis, Missouri and was founded on the belief that anything is possible. Even as many were offering opinions that products today are too expensive to produce in America, they hold firm to the concept of MADE IN THE USA.



If you'd like more information about the Veggie Cage or Tomato Ring, or to schedule an interview with the owners, please call 314-276-4140 or email rob.sanazaro@veggiecage.com.