The Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy Now Enrolling Students in Allentown Campus

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- For over 50 years, the brightest hairdressing students in the world have graduated from The Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy and went on to become young leaders in the beauty industry. Now, with classes starting up again, even more students are preparing to learn how to turn their dreams into reality. In association with The Vision Beauty Academy, the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy is pleased to announce they are now enrolling students for classes in their Allentown, PA campus.



One of the many things students wish to encounter during their educational journey is hands-on experience out in their field. Clientele will be frequently coming into the hair schools for salon services, which makes for a great opportunity to gain experience developing the skills necessary to achieve success. They will be able to maximize their familiarity with the latest hairstyle trends by learning how to give clients the most desirable looks. By gaining real-life salon experience, students will gain the confidence in their work and potentially create a client base that will follow them from the day they graduate from the program.



The most important strategies The Toni & Guy Academy uses is letting their students and their classmates experiment on each other and learn first-hand knowledge on how to become a successful hairdresser. Through this learning experience, students will get to mix their own in the dispensary, without having the instructor do it for them. The hairdressing academy professionals spare no expense when it comes to giving their students hands-on applications. Being a student of the Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy means that people will be a part of the industry’s largest networks. Through the network, students will gain new contacts that can potentially turn into clients down the road. People who feel like this is the right career choice for them can enroll into the academy today.



About The Vision Beauty Academy

The Vision Beauty Academy provides four campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Allentown, Ambler, Philadelphia and Stroudsburg. Each campus offers programs where people can be trained in cosmetology and esthetics, or can further their education by learning how to become a cosmetology instructor or nail technician. At each Pennsylvania campus, beauty professionals work hard to achieve their vision of having a successful career. The curriculum in each program provided by The Vision Beauty Academy provides extensive instruction by professionals in the industry who teach up-to-date techniques and styles. Education and nurture is combined at each campus, so a student’s creativity can flourish. Each Vision Academy Beauty School is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission Career Arts & Sciences, Inc.



To learn more information about the academy, please visit http://www.thevisionacademy.edu/.