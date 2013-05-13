The Top 4 Ways Garcinia Cambogia Helps Overweight People Shed Unwanted Fat Fast

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a pumpkin shaped fruit, basically from Indonesia, which is gaining more and more fame as a weight loss product. This fruit is now found growing in almost every part of the world. A particular extract that is derived from this fruit is used popularly as a weight loss supplement. There is endless weight loss products offered in the market, and as a result, people are confused about which ones to choose in order to achieve their weight loss goals.



In this article, persons will discover how this supplement works and what sets it apart from the others in the marketplace.



How does Garcinia Cambogia Works?



The chemical derived from garcinia cambogia is known as hydroxycitric acid (HCA). This acid has various effects on the metabolic system of humans. The following are some of the ways HCA help persons to burn off excess weight too look and feel good about themselves.



1. Prevents the conversion of carbohydrates into fat



While having a meal one might consume too many carbohydrates. Some of this carbohydrates that do not get used up as energy will then be converted into fat and stay deposited in different body tissues. Carbohydrate gets converted into fat due to DNL (De Novo Lipogenesis). Owing to the HCA extract, the production of DNL enzyme gets reduced considerably, and thus fat deposition is prevented. However, it will not be effective if one keeps on consuming excess carbohydrates.



2. Helps in natural burning of the excess body fat



The HCA extract also helps in the natural metabolic process in which fat deposited in the muscles and various body tissues gets burned. The extract has an effect on the major metabolic systems, and speeds up the activities. The excess fat molecules generally get stored in the abdominal and buttock region, resulting in them growing out of proportion. Owing to the HCA extract the fat stored in these areas gets dissolved easily.



3. Reduces craving for food and controls appetite



This is amongst the best features of HCA. Without affecting ones metabolic system, garcinia cambogia supplements helps reduce hunger pangs. With the help of the extract glycogenesis increases and it results in an increase in the amount of glycogen stored in the liver. If excess glycogen is present in the liver it sends a false feeling of fullness, and thus minimizes food cravings. If there is a reduction in appetite it helps a person lose weight.



4. Increases serotonin production and behaves like a mood-elevator



Garcinia cambogia has strong effects on one's nervous system. It helps in serotonin production, which is a neurotransmitter. Serotonin acts like a mood elevator. It helps reduce psychological stress, depression and helps one enjoy a normal sleep. These changes also gradually help one lose weight. Moreover, if a person is always in good psychological state, he will always enjoy a good health.



If various weight loss attempts seem to be unsuccessful, one should try using Garcinia Cambogia. Many weight loss supplements add the extract of this amazing fruit as their most important ingredient, only confirming how great an effect it will have on its users. Results will obviously not be noticeable overnight, but regular usage of Garcinia Cambogia surely will bring about great positive changes.



