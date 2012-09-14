The Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) says 13.8 million cosmetic plastic surgery procedures — both surgical and minimally invasive such as Botox or filler injections – were performed in the United States last year. The overall growth in cosmetic procedures has been primarily driven by the popularity of outpatient treatments, which have become a regular cosmetic routine for some Americans.



According to the ASPS the the top 5 most popular surgical procedures were:

Breast augmentation (307,000 procedures, up 4%)

Nose reshaping (244,000 procedures, down 3%)

Liposuction (205,000 procedures, up 1%)

Eyelid surgery (196,000 procedures, down 6%)

Facelift (119,000 procedures, up 5%)



“You can work out in a gym for hours a day, seven days a week and while you will become very healthy, your body simply may not look the way you want it to. Some genetic stubborn bulges just don’t go away with exercise,” said Dr. Mark Youssef, a cosmetic surgeon who has appeared in some of the nation’s most famous media outlets. “The signs of aging and the body’s fixed internal structures simply do not respond to exercise the way some people want.”



The top five minimally invasive procedures were:



Botulinum toxin type A — mostly Botox (5.7 million procedures, up 5%)

Soft tissue fillers (1.9 million procedures, up 7%)

Chemical peel (1.1 million procedures, down 3%)

Laser hair removal (1.1 million procedures, up 15%)

Microdermabrasion (900,000 procedures, up 9%)



Cosmetic surgeons are seeing the impact in their offices. Dr. Youssef’s clinic, located in the sunny Santa Monica beach area of Southern California, has adjusted to the slow economy with relative ease; keeping their services affordable and accessible with in-house financing. YOUnique Cosmetic Surgery has become one of the most popular surgical centers in Los Angeles, arguably the cosmetic surgery capital of the world, and their offices are filled with women and men looking to improve their appearance.



Dr. Mark Youssef is a board certified cosmetic surgeon and the founder of YOUnique Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. He is well known for studying and performing the latest surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures including being a pioneer in stem cell anti-aging treatments. He is often featured as an expert practitioner by various health and beauty shows. He appeared on the popular show: The Doctors and also will be a regular on The New You, created by the producers of The Swan, due to air this fall on NBC.



“Some doctors feel that cosmetic surgery is just a job; I’m not one of them,” says the doctor. “I take pride in my work as a surgical art.”



About YOUnique Cosmetic Surgery

Liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, Botox, fillers, and anti-aging laser procedures are YOUnique specialties and the staff strives to give each patient personal attention. “We understand that a person is not just a face, a hand, or an abdomen,” said Dr. Youssef. “We want all our patients to feel special and important and we strive to meet their personal cosmetic goals and needs.”



Plastic surgery numbers may not be perfect economic indicators, but they are going in the same upward direction as the stock market and employment rate. Despite tough economic times, there is one splurge Americans won’t give up: cosmetic surgery.



Watch YOUnique Cosmetic Surgery on Access Hollywood: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHNFzvSWCjM&feature=youtu.be

Watch YOUnique Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Mark Youssef on The Doctors:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCPkP4IIveM&feature=youtu.be



YOUnique Facebook Site: https://www.facebook.com/YOUnique90401



YOUniqueTwitter Site: http://twitter.com/YOUnique90401



Contact:

YOUnique Cosmetic Surgery

http://www.youniquecosmeticsurgery.com

youniquemedspa@gmail.com

310-434-0044