Recently published research from World Market Intelligence, "The Top 50 Construction Projects in South and Central America: Project Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- WMI's 'The Top 50 Construction Projects in South and Central America: Project Guide' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about the top 50 construction projects in South and Central America.
WMI's 'The Top 50 Construction Projects in South and Central America: Project Guide' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides details on the top 50 construction projects in South and Central America including:
- Project description, overview and location of each individual project
- Ownership structure, funding status and key funding news for each individual project
- Information on related projects and tendering information
- Key project contact details
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access to information on the top 50 construction projects in South and Central America
- Gain insight into the top 50 construction projects in South and Central America
- Monitor the latest project developments
- Identify key project contacts
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Top 50 Construction Projects in North America: Project Guide
- The Top 10 Energy & Communications Infrastructure Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 10 Electricity Generation Plants Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 10 Leisure & Hospitality Buildings Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 50 Construction Projects in Asia-Pacific: Project Guide
- The Top 10 Mixed Use Development Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 10 Water Infrastructure Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 10 Road Infrastructure Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 10 Rail Infrastructure Projects in South and Central America : Project Guide
- The Top 50 Construction Projects in Europe: Project Guide