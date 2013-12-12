The Top Christmas Toys for 2013 Announced

Champaign, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The general list of Top Christmas Toys for 2013 has just been published and released. There are several categories of toys included on the list. With Christmas 2013 fast approaching, it seemed urgent to get the news out about this Top 10 list.



There are best toys for boys on the list. These include action toys, such as Attacknids, as well as educational toys, such as the LeapFrog Ultimate LeapPad Tablet. Most boys enjoy fast and action-oriented toys. “What more could any boy want,” asked Marketing VP James Thurgood, “than a fighting spider battle robot?” That is the Attacknid.



There are also top toys for girls on the list. They include things like the Barbie Digital Makeover Mirror, the Flutterbye Flying Fairies and the Day at the Spa set for kids. There are also things that both boys and girls will enjoy, such as AquaDoodle, Big Hugs Elmo and Teksta the Robotic Puppy, in blue or pink. The complete list can be found at http://BestChristmasToysfor2013.com/top-toys-for-christmas-2013/.



About EastWest Investments

EastWest Investments, headquartered in Champaign, specializes in generating reports about marketing and advertising. At this time of year, they are particularly focused on the Christmas seasonal sales cycle.



Contact Information:

Greg Purnell

EastWest Investments

217-390-0678

gregpurnell8@gmail.com

BestChristmasToysfor2013.com