The Top Low-Cost Upright, Recumbent and Spinning Exercise Bikes Are Revealed at Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently posted an article on their website that features the top exercise bikes currently on the market for those people who are looking to get fit on a budget.



This list of budget-friendly exercise bicycles includes the best low-cost upright bike, the best low-cost recumbent bike and the best low-cost spinning bike.



These cost between $150 and $230 at the time of writing, so they should hopefully be within most people's budgets, and yet despite their low cost, they are all top quality machines that are very well-made and will provide people with a really good workout.



Commenting on this selection of products, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Whilst we often review some of the mid and top-end home exercise bicycles that can cost $500, $1000 or even $2000, we are well aware that there are lots of people out there who just want to pay $100 - $250 for a basic entry-level bicycle that will help them get in shape and improve their fitness, and these three products certainly tick all of these boxes."



"The upright bike that we have recommended is actually the top-selling exercise bike on the market right now and has received hundreds of positive reviews. Similarly the recumbent and spinning bikes that we have recommended are also two of the biggest sellers this year, and have also received a lot of positive feedback from customers."



"None of these bikes come with lots of add-ons such as advanced workout programs, USD ports, speakers, reading racks, etc. However they are all very well-made, they all have decent LCD displays and they all deliver a smooth and very quiet workout with varying levels of resistance."



Anyone that would like to find out more about all of these machines that were named the best low-cost upright, recumbent and spinning bikes, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/the-3-best-low-cost-home-exercise-bikes.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.