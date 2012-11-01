The Top Ten Reasons You Should Choose Debbie Dogrul Associates for Your Real Estate Needs

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Debbie Dogrul Associates is the #1 professional Real Estate team in Northern Virginia, with a total of nearly 450 homes sold in 2011. Their proven track record of success speaks for itself. Here is ten reasons why Debbie Dogrul Associates is the best real estate company in Northern Virginia:



1. Debbie has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, and has been successfully selling homes in Northern Virginia for just as long, making her an expert on the Fairfax market.



2. The Debbie Dogrul Associates team of Realtors is completely up-to-date on current market conditions and trends. A Listing Specialist discusses with sellers what current buyers are seeking, and make any recommendations for modifications that may be necessary before putting your home on the market.



3. Debbie Dogrul Associates’ Real Estate Specialists are concerned, first and foremost, with always acting on their client's behalf, serving as their ally, and practicing honesty and integrity in everything they do.



4. Their first priority is customer service; they do not ever compromise the level of service they bring to their clients. They believe in treating everyone fairly and always doing their job with a smile.



5. All of the associates who are part of the Debbie Dogrul team work together as a unit, and as a family, in order to ensure that each one of their clients receives the best service, and the best possible result when buying or selling a home.



6. If a client needs something during the home selling and moving process, it is likely that Debbie Dogrul Associates can help. Their photographer will capture a home in a professional, positive light, so that the listing allows the home to shine in the best way possible. They even have 14-foot moving vans available for use. If they can’t provide their client with a specific service, they have a trusted network of local Virginia service professionals they can refer them to, including home contractors and loan officers.



7. When it comes time for an Open House, a licensed Debbie Dogrul Associates representative will be on site before, during, and after the event. He or she will make sure your home is set up for visitors, answer questions, and then return your home to its prior state. This process helps to make sure each home is shown in the best light possible to prospective buyers.



8. Debbie Dogrul Associates' professional stagers are experts in the business, and will look at each home through “buyer’s eyes” in order to make a list of staging suggestions for the homeowners. Research shows that almost 95% of staged homes sell in 37 days or less, compared to non-staged homes that spend an average of 182 days on the market. So Debbie Dogrul Associates’ stagers can make an integral difference in how quickly your home sells.



9. When a home is being sold, the Marketing Group will actively seek qualified buyers and agents for the home before it even goes on the market. Their Marketing and Advertising Teams work non-stop to give a home exposure both on the ground and in cyberspace.



10. Debbie Dogrul Associates is simply the #1 real estate team in Northern Virginia.



About Debbie Dogrul Associates

With over 20 years of real estate experience, Debbie Dogrul Associates has been serving the Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and DC metro area since 1989. With over 83,000 properties available, Debbie Dogrul Associates is a team of Realtors® who are always striving to provide the best customer service in their area. For more information, or to look at some of Debbie Dogrul Associates’ current properties, visit TeamDDA.com.