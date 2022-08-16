The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2022 -- An investigation on behalf was announced for investors of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Toronto-Dominion Bank.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by The Toronto-Dominion Bank regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The Toronto-Dominion Bank reported that its Total Revenue declined from over 43.28 billion CAD for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2020, to 42.26 billion CAD for the 12 months period that ended on October 31, 2021, and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from over 11.89 billion CAD to over 14.37 billion CAD.



On June 15, 2022, CNBC reported that "Lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked a key regulator to block Toronto-Dominion Bank's $13.4 billion acquisition of a regional U.S. bank because of allegations of customer abuse. In a letter sent Tuesday to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency obtained exclusively by CNBC, Warren cited a May 4 report by Capitol Forum, a Washington-based investigative news outfit, that alleged that TD used tactics similar to those in the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal."



The Toronto-Dominion Bank is seeking regulatory approval for the acquisition of Tennessee-based First Horizon.



