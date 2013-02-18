The T.O.S. Network, a Brand New, First-of-Its-Kind, Online Video Content Network Targeted to Singles Goes Live on Valentine's Day

Mount Rainier, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- This February 14, 2013, the TheTOSNetwork.com debuts its original, irreverent and hilarious “television” series and other content oriented to single adults. The T.O.S. Network is the first online channel created for single people 25-54 who live, work and play hard in big cities. The network’s creator, successful multimedia entrepreneur and proud single Charlotte Burley, dubs her target audience “SINGLE-ITES.” Charlotte says, “Singles are no longer the minority; we are the majority. We have more discretionary dollars than our married counterparts. We’re the biggest risk takers, taking free enterprise to the next level, and constantly contributing to our communities, charities and society as a whole. Simply put, we wanted to be the change that we needed to see.”



The T.O.S. Network kicks off with a full slate of original programming - four new series premieres on February 14, 2013 and four more series are slated to debut this summer.



- BlogStars cover everything from fashion, celebrity news to dating lifestyle tips and testimonies..

- Fan favorite series The Turn On is the most popular urban celebrities of today talking love, sex and relationships. Formerly aired on BET Centric television network, The Turn On now comes exclusively with new episodes to The T.O.S. Network.

- Powerhouse comedian Sampson (who performed last year at the White House) is the host of Reactions, a new reality comedy series that explores the "What would you do" of various dating scenarios. Join Sampson as he interacts with people on the streets and viewers at home, asking for comments and raw reaction.

- Bricky Page, the talented and twisted creator/producer behind the YouTube hit comedy, animated series Orangey & Purple (with over a million views), brings the spin-off series A Slice of Orangey [exclusively] to The T.O.S. Network

- Behind The Scenes looks at Charlotte’s journey building The T.O.S Network from the ground up. Via a video journal, Charlotte shares the inspiration along with more of the good, the bad and the ugly of turning a dream into a reality.

- Viewers can look forward to more originals this summer including reality competition, cooking content, dating tips and music programming.



The T.O.S. Network launch will be kicking off Valentine’s Day with several Single-ite events in its home area; Charlotte and co-hosts are simultaneously presenting three private events to introduce the channel. In Washington, D.C., single-ite/socialite Dina Porter hosts a mixer from 8pm – 10pm at Crème on U Street. In Silver Spring, Maryland, restaurateur and community activist Zed Mekonnen hosts a happy hour 6pm – 8pm at Zed’s Café. In Richmond, Virginia, hosts Benita Johnson of “Collective Thinking” and Yoshiko Green of “Meet Yo Tweet” host from 6pm – 8pm at Johnson Southern Comfort. A Google hangout will start at 7pm @ the TOS DMV-Day take over, Twitter event @ Meet Yo Tweet.



Created for singles by singles, The T.O.S. Network invites the world to celebrate the search for love as much as to laugh and celebrate life as their own person through original series and content that explores the amazing, hysterical and downright unpredictable moments of single life. The network’s mission to celebrate, motivate and educate single people through fun, sexy and high-quality content the likes of which can’t be found anywhere else along with unique and popular personalities. To find out more about the network log on to TheTOSNetwork.com or email info@theTOSnetwork.com



Charlotte Burley is an award-winning writer, producer and all around media entrepreneur. She has worked for television networks SyFy, Comedy Central, Spike, Lifetime. and HGTV. She is a published author (Cosmopolitan Girls – 2004, Random House) and is the creator, producer and host of The Turn On which originally aired on BET Centric from 2007-2009.



The T.O.S. Network – Passionately Entertaining Single-ites!



Libra Baby Burley Productions LLC

http://www.thetosnetwork.com

Charlottewrites@gmail.com