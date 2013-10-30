The Trailer of Anthony Russell's Memoir OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Has Readers Clamoring for More

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Living in luxury and complete comfort, with so many helpers who are ready to do everything for you—this may be a dream. But Anthony Russell spent his childhood surrounded by great wealth and riches at Leeds Castle, Kent. The book OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Growing Up at Leeds Castle intends to take all readers on a journey inside his life as a child, at the castle. In this exclusive memoir, the author describes the behavior and attitude of various personalities in an interestingly humorous way, which makes the castle’s past come alive in front of the readers. Everyone will not get an opportunity to experience the luxuries bestowed by a legacy, and therefore OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE can be considered a treasure to treat the minds and hearts of all those who have never witnessed castle life.



Anjelica Huston, the Academy Award winning actress has read the book OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE by Anthony Russell and says, “Anthony Russell reflects with sensitivity and precision on the opulence and grandeur of his childhood, lived in the serenity of two of the most beautiful castles in the British Isles.”



The website anthony-russell.com features the book’s trailer, and it showcases various influential personalities in the author’s life, which include his Grannies Lady Baillie and Lady Ampthill, his parents, his brothers and sister, his nanny and finally the author himself and the Warrender girls. The life of Anthony Russell seems to be very much unusual, and hence readers will be very much excited to explore such an inordinately realistic memoir. Even though the author was living in a castle in all luxury, he tried to prepare and improve himself for the practical world. Anthony Russell was always passionate about music and playing the guitar. He has also composed music for an album on which ‘I’m In Love With The Band’, a tribute to the Beatles, is a featured track. The video of this track can be viewed online at the website anthony-russell.com and YouTube.



The author says, “Growing up with Leeds Castle as my second home, the other being my parents well-staffed five-story house on Egerton Terrace in Knightsbridge, London, had the less than desirable effect of effortlessly rendering me more spoiled than a Buckingham Palace corgi before I understood the meaning of the word.”



Pre-order prints of this book are available from BAM, Powell’s Books, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Amazon and Indie Bound. Pre-order E-Book is offered by Amazon Kindle and Apple iTunes.



To get more information about OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE, visit http://www.anthony-russell.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ARussellAuthor



About Anthony Russell

Anthony Russell is writer and passionate musician who lives in Los Angeles. His memoir OUTRAGEOUS FORTUNE Growing Up at Leeds Castle will be published by Robson Press in the UK and St Martin’s Press in the USA in November 2013.



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