The Traveling Vineyard (TTV), a direct selling company, and pending member of the Direct Selling Association, which focuses on bringing quality wines to customers through in-home tasting events, has risen from the ashes of bankruptcy under the direction of Rick Libby, its new CEO, and in his own words, "Chief Grape Stomper and Head Cheerleader". Libby started his business career with Marriott International Inc., and subsequently worked for 18 years in a variety of executive sales and marketing and general management positions.



In 2001, Libby was an enthusiastic employee of Geerlings & Wade, a recognized leader in the direct marketing of quality wines, when he held the first of what he called a "Tupperware party for wine". This original party was a resounding success, and by 2005, TTV had thousands of independent consultants hosting over one hundred thousand home tasting events each year in 26 states.



Despite the promise held by TTV, the parent company was in difficult financial straits, and brought in a new CEO. Libby and the new CEO disagreed ideologically about the direction of the direct selling company, particularly the support needed for TTV and its consultants, and Libby left the company in 2005, taking another position in the higher education industry.



When Libby learned in 2010 that the company was filing for bankruptcy, he knew that TTV could be a huge success if its potential was properly supported and tapped. He brought in viable and committed partners and investors plus his own life savings to take ownership of the company. In November 2010, the new TTV held its first tasting, and the company has begun its new "fast company" growth since then. Over 200 enthusiastic independent wine consultants returned to the company after learning of Libby's purchase of TTV, and over 360 new Consultants joined the company in 2011.



According to Libby, "The most fundamental and critically important task is that we support our independent wine consultants by providing them with the most supportive environment possible. What does that mean? Compassionate and helpful people (everyone here at Traveling Vineyard's World Headquarters), great products (wine and wine accessories), highly competitive compensation programs, inspiring host and guest rewards programs and great technology so our self employed Independent Consultants never get frustrated."



About The Traveling Vineyard

The Traveling Vineyard brings the romance of the vineyard tasting room to the privacy of your home. Surrounded by family and friends, our Independent Wine Consultants will lead you and your guests through a fun and educational wine tasting event. Our team has been sourcing, blending and bottling worldwide boutique wines for over 25 years. Thousands of awards later, we bring the boutique vineyard wines to your living room.