The Traveling Vineyard Created One Job Per Day Across 24 States in 2011

Ipswich, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- The Traveling Vineyard, a direct selling party-plan company that brings quality wines to customers through free and educational in-home wine tasting events announced today that it added over 360 new Consultants from 24 different states to its roster in 2011, equaling one full-time, medium-time, or part-time job added for each day last year.



A pending member of the Direct Selling Association (DSA), The Traveling Vineyard features a home based business model that is attractive to anyone who wants the flexibility to work from home with an exciting product.



New Consultants need no wine knowledge to begin their career. Traveling Vineyard's home-based business model provides a flexible earning opportunity with a low start-up cost ($99 for the consultant starter kit) making it accessible to men and women at any adult life stage or in any financial situation. TTV Consultants receive comprehensive support and training, and many find it easy to earn income on their events since data shows that 30% of the guests that attend a home wine tasting party choose to host their own wine tasting event.



Rick Libby, The Traveling Vineyard's Founder, President and self-proclaimed Chief Grape Stomper notes, "In today's difficult economic environment, it is very satisfying to have a company that can create meaningful, fulfilling and flexible opportunities for people to earn extra income. A full-time or part-time career as a self-employed Traveling Vineyard Wine Consultant, where you can work from home on your own schedule, is a great way to contribute financially to your household."



"In an economy where many are still wary of what the future will bring, direct selling offers an opportunity to create a supplemental or primary source of income," says Joseph Mariano, President of the Direct Selling Association. "Employment statistics don't account for the millions of Americans who work either fulltime or part-time in direct selling, but the numbers are significant. For many, adding just $200 to their monthly income can be the reason they are able to stay afloat."



The Traveling Vineyard follows ethical guidelines set out by the DSA, allowing new Consultants to cancel within the first 90 days and receive a 100% refund of their $99 starter kit investment and 90% of the money for up to one year after joining.



Debbie Allen, a Traveling Vineyard Director and Independent Wine Consultant agrees with the benefits provided by this unique opportunity. "What started out as something to get me out of the house while raising two young children has turned into a very profitable home-based business for my family. My income from The Traveling Vineyard has allowed me to continue to stay home and raise my children, save for college and retirement and take some wonderful family vacations. On top of that, my husband and I have taken several amazing free incentive trips that I earned from the success of my business!"



The Traveling Vineyard plans to double the number of jobs created in 2012, with a goal of adding an average of two jobs per day throughout the year, or over 700 jobs for 2012. Says Libby, "We're doing everything we can to help create jobs and give anyone interested a fun and rewarding career opportunity."



About The Traveling Vineyard:

The Traveling Vineyard brings the romance of the vineyard tasting room to the privacy of your home. Surrounded by family and friends, our Independent Wine Consultants will lead you and your guests through a fun and educational free wine tasting event. Our team has been sourcing, blending and bottling worldwide wines for over 25 years. Hundreds of wine awards later, we bring these wines to your living room. For more information, visit http://TravelingVineyard.com.