The Tree Nursery LLC Offers Elder Bark Willow Live Stakes for Sale

Altamont, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The tree Nursery LLC offers its customers with a great selection of the most popular Elder Bark Willow Live Stakes for Sale. The elder bark willow is a species of tree that grows in certain regions like Eastern Europe and Western and Eastern Asia.



A representative from the company said, “Live stakes are used in streambank restoration jobs or near ponds and lakes to prevent soil erosion and also to help wildlife habitat. Live stakes are the ends of trees that are cut off with a blunt cut and then planted without roots in the water's edge. They develop roots after a few weeks and grows into trees like a normal tree does.”



The trees offered are medium sized decidious willows that are fast grower, and they grow up to 10 to 30 meters in stature. In addition, these trees produce a very thick bark, but it is prone to develop several diseases that minimize its lifespan such as the Watermark Disease.



One can often discover more breeds of plants in their store with hundreds of different species and can be a great addition to a garden. Whether one wants huge trees just to decorate their lawn with shade or looking for some of the most beautiful flowers for the driveways, their wholesale nursery has everything in their fields and all fresh. Their online store provides many more breeds of plants to order online with few species unique to their farm, in addition to the items one would expect at a local store.



About The Tree Nursery LLC

The Tree Nursery LLC provides a variety of garden plants, shrubs, trees and perennials. Their garden nurseries sell in every state in the United State and 13 foreign countries. Most garden nurseries specialize in native trees and shrubs wholesale providing perennials, ferns, wetland plants, water plant, pond plants, large trees and more. One can buy great quality Plants, Trees and Shrubs including Perennials, Fern Plants, Wild Flowers and more at wholesale price. Just order trees and shrubs from their state certified garden nursery and make the space around the house a blossoming one.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.tnnursery.net