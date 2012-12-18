The Trench Coat Killer: Compelling New Mystery Novel Proves No Town Is Safe from Evil.

Bloomington, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Every small town fears the invasion of a killer. However, as readers of Michael Bloodwell’s debut novel quickly discover, those taking place in Blackford are more brutal than most. Wrapped into a captivating an immersive thriller, ‘The Trench Coat Killer’ takes the Murder Mystery novel to a whole new level.



With a perfectly-executed and intricate plot, a literary treat awaits.



Synopsis:



Something is happening in the small town of Blackford, Indiana, that no one expected. Not just death, but brutal killings, and the criminals are still out there. At the same time, mysterious strangers renovate an old house and are welcomed to the neighborhood.



Now the people of Blackford are beginning to wonder if there is a connection between all of these strange events. Who will survive The Trench Coat Killer?



As the author explains, his debut novel was written to attract what he hopes is a life-long audience.



“This is the first of what I hope to be many books that I publish in my lifetime,” says Bloodwell.



He continues, “As the first, I want the readers to know my style and become involved in this story, leaving them wanting more. I hope to entertain in a way no author has before.”



While his first book exists in the hugely popular Murder Mystery genre, Bloodwell wants his book to stand out from the crowd.



“I’ve taken the standard small-town killer concept and spun it into an entirely new reading experience. Readers will find themselves engrossed in the action and unable to put the book down,” he adds.



Critics praise the author for his fresh take on a popular literary concept. Likewise, thousands of readers are expected to flock and purchase the book, eager to find out just how brutal the Trench Coat Killer really is.



“Readers are in for many surprises. Quash all of your pre-conceptions about murder mystery novels, as my offering is very, very different,” Bloodwell concludes.



With many titles in the works, readers are asked to patiently wait for an official announcement about Bloodwell’s next release.



About the Author

Michael Bloodwell was born in Cincinnati, Ohio then moved to Texas then moved to Indiana in 1985. Since that time he has been exploring the small towns as well as the rural areas that make up the Hoosier state. Writing is his lifelong passion and he finds excitement in developing new ideas as well as telling the story from a perspective he hopes is new and different for his readers.