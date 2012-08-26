The Trendy Batik Art for the Enthusiastic Fashion Aficionados

Semarang, Central Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2012 -- The Batik is a unique art and craft that is becoming universally popular as a creative medium. It involves decorating clothes using certain dyes and wax. In Java, Indonesia, the practice is a traditional that has been in use over several centuries. The term is derived from a Javanese word tik that means a dot.



Although the modern batik (batik online) art is inspired by the traditional designs, it is rather different. For instance, artists often use discharge, etching dyeing, distinct tools for dyeing and waxing, stencils, wax recipes with distinct resist values and work with cotton, silk, leather, wool, wood, ceramics and papers.



The art is recognized historically as the most subtle and expressive resist methods. The ever increasing collection of techniques gives the artist an opportunity to explore unique process in exciting and versatile manner.



Most of the colors used in batik art come with traditional meaning ingrained in the Javanese conceptualization of the world. The major tradition colors include white, Indigo and dark brown that symbolize the three main Hindu Gods (Vishnu, Brahma and Siva). Indigo and brown colors’ popularity is also high since the majority of natural dyes come in these colors.



There are specific colors that are set aside for noble persons. For instance, outfit with wavy lines or wider stripes indicate that a person is of higher rank. Similarly, one can tell royal lineage of individuals in Javanese celebrations depending on the outfit they are wearing.



In some parts of Indonesia, they have distinct patterns that usually take themes depending on daily lives, integrating patterns such as animals, nature, people, folklore or flowers. The hues used in the pesisir batik of the coastal cities located in Northern Java are vibrant hence attracts attention of the Arabs, Javanese, Dutch and Chinese cultures. During the colonial era, the fabric was synonymous with Eurasians, Peranakan Chinese and the Dutch.



Currently, the UNESCO recognizes the Indonesian batik like a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2009. Indonesia preserved the art as an acknowledgement of their heritage.



Historically, batik was worn as part of Kebaya dress. In 1960s, the batik shirt that was worn as an informal outfit for men was introduced to the market. However, the popularity of the outfit bit by bit diminished as more people preferred to clad in the western inspired outfit.



Since the 21st century, batik industry has been coming back gradually as the Indonesian fashion designers have introduced new patterns, colors and fabrics. Many young Indonesians have embraced batik as a fashion style. The youth often flaunts in shirts, dresses, scarf and other casual wear made using the art