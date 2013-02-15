The Trilinq Launch Date Set 21st February 2013

Clementi, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The Trilinq – One of the most anticipated new launch projects at Clementi is finally here. Developed by IOI Corporation Bhd, well-known for their development of prestigious projects such as South Beach Residences and CityScape @ Farrer Park, The Trilinq stands on the massive land size of approximately 262,831 sqft with 1 stunning tower of 33 storey high and 2 majestic towers of 36 storey high, offering specatacular views towards Sungei Ulu Pandan and the Pandan Reservoir.



Surrounded by wide array of amenities such as Clementi Town Centre, Clementi Interchange and the Clementi Mall, The Trilinq grants its residence an exceptional convenient and quick access to all parts of the island by public transport via the Clementi MRT Station/Interchange. Not forgetting for those who drive, the location of The Trilinq provides excellent connectivity via major expressways such as AYE and PIE.



Wide range of remarkable facilities are also offered by The Trilinq, its residence can definitely relax by the poolside amenities of their choices: poolside party pavilion, tea house or beach cove. Equipped with the amazing conveniences and future development of the area (Jurong Gateway), The Trilinq is more than just an address, it is the perfect choice whether for investment or for own stay.



