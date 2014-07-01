The True School of Music Names Julia Leggett as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The True School of Music (TSM) is delighted to announce the appointment of Julia Leggett as CEO of its flagship school in Mumbai.



Armed with a rich management experience of more than two decades, Julia has been invited to join TSM, soon after her posting at the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM), United Kingdom, where she was a CEO.



Julia’s role is to bring to India and TSM the best practices from around the world especially with regards to running contemporary music schools and programs. Her inputs will allow our students to broaden their horizons and experience different learning environments to gain a global exposure of the music industry.



Speaking at the announcement Julia said, “The creation of this post will assist TSM in its mission to deliver the highest levels of standards in professional music training in the country. I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity to spearhead this vision, and feel very excited about the prospects of music education in India.I truly believe in teaching future musicians, artists and producers how the music industry works so that they can create great careers.”



Ashutosh Pathak, Co-Founder& Senior Managing Director TSM added, “We welcome Julia on board and feel very confident that she will provide solid leadership as we strive to provide high quality contemporary professional music education and musical participation opportunities to our students and the music community at large”



About The True School of Music

The True School of Music endeavours to be thevanguard of providing music education of the highest calibre, helping students take the initial steps or continue their journey to higher levels in the music industry. It has international faculty drawn from around the world that include the likes of the Manhattan School of Music (New York), The Conservatorium van Amsterdamand the HKU School of Utrekt (Amsterdam). In addition to this all it’sprofessional programs that include DJing studio & live sound and music production have been authored by top authors from New York, London and ACM.



To know more about The True School of Music, visit website http://www.trueschool.in/



