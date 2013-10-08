The True Self Test - the Only Definitive True Self Assessment Test

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- For those who wonder why no matter how hard they try to do the “right” thing, they still find themselves, struggling, sad, afraid, confused, self-sabotaging, procrastinating, stuck, and searching for “something”. Many times, they just feel “off”, and make other people’s thoughts, beliefs and feelings more important or greater than their own because they don’t have self-trust anymore.



Whenever these feelings occur, it’s because they aren’t expressing their True Self. The True Self Test measures a person’s True Self Quotient- how much of their lives is about living their unique truth, and how much is about living someone else’s truth.



Each person’s truth is as unique as their finger prints and is the only path to true success, happiness, wealth, passion and limitless possibilities. Most people have no connection to what is uniquely true for them, and continue to fail to try and be like someone else, instead of succeeding and having wealth being their true selves. The true self, is that part of the Divine that sees beyond what the eyes can see, what the ears can hear and what the subconscious mind can access.



After taking the True Self Test, the test taker will receive a FREE personalized video analysis of their results and a cool bonus.



This is the only test of its kind and was created and developed by the World’s #1 True Self Facilitator, Tiphanie Jamison VanDerLugt, who is also the founder of The YAY Me University.



To take the True Self Test Now at http://TrueSelfTest.com



Contact: Tiphanie

Email: Press@TheYayMeUniversity.com

Phone: (760)565-3106

City/Town: Lawrenceville

State: Georgia

Zip: 30045

Country: USA