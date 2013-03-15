The True Unemployment Numbers Will Send Many Into Bankruptcy

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- As major economic events continue to be unveiled before our eyes, the professionals at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continue to keep a vigilant watch on different economic numbers and how they will affect Americans in the future. On Friday, the mainstream media was absolutely giddy about the release of the unemployment rate at 7.7%. The truth of the matter is, even if this number was correct, the majority of middle-class Americans are on the verge of filing bankruptcy and the only thing holding them together financially is the ability to go further in debt. The hard-working folks at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com started digging deeper into the unemployment numbers and discovered an entirely different picture the media is per trading. As the headlines declared 236,000 new jobs were added to the economy in February, they failed to include the fact that the number of Americans no longer in the labor force rose by 296,000. They are making the misguided assumption that all of these Americans are no longer looking for work because they don't want to. One investigator at DFBA found information from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that defines the employment rate as the employment to population rate. The employment population ratio is an economist’s favorite gauge of getting a truer employment picture for the US. This statistical ratio measures the proportion of the working age population that is employed from the ages 15 to 64. In the investigation, they found that at the beginning of 2008 there was 62.9% of the population employed. At this time, with the stated unemployment rate was over 8%. Moving forward to February 2013, it was discovered that only 58.6% of the population is now unemployed, yet the unemployment rate has declined by 7.7%. This makes it very apparent that more people are unemployed now than were in 2008. According to the experts at DFBA it is foolish for anyone to make a claim that the employment picture is getting better until they can get the employment to population ratio over 60%.



Also last week the Dow set an all-time high record. Once again this was shown as an economic recovery in the US. Debt-Free stated in a previous news release that people shouldn't look at the Dow to see how the economy is doing. These are just small pieces of a much larger picture that the professional staff at DFBA continues to keep a close eye on. They believe that it's not just one event that will cause a severe economic downturn forcing many into filing for bankruptcy. A perfect storm is being created globally as the currency wars heat up and the global economy continues to jockey for power. The experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will continue to spend countless hours unraveling the complex economic numbers and report on them on their website. With all the bad economic news that has been reported lately, they believe that bankruptcy filing will be in the future for many Americans over the next couple years. DFBA prides itself on providing the latest truthful information to its website visitors and clients. For many Americans, these hard-working average Joe's should be filing for bankruptcy to stop all the craziness but instead are allowed to borrow more money that allows them to kick the can down the road further. At some point in time this will all have to come to an end as the interest alone will eat these folks alive. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com wants to reiterate for people not to watch what the stock market is doing to justify their spending or borrowing. As the Fed continues to wildly print money, it's time that Americans get back to the values of their elders who prided themselves on being debt free.



DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily access a local bankruptcy attorney for a FREE Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



