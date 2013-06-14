The Truth About Botox in Birmingham Finally Revealed and Common Myths Busted

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Botox in Birmingham is becoming one of the most preferred options to fight the effects of aging. Despite its popularity, there are many myths that surround this product. Here the myths of Botox will be busted and persons will find the complete truth about Botox.



What is Botox?

Derived from Clostridium botulinum bacterium is a purified protein, which is known as Botox. It is administered to the patients in a non-surgical way. Botox helps by reducing the frown lines which emerge between the brows due to age. Botox works by blocking the nerve signals in the muscles and resulting in contracted muscles. Therefore, it weakens the muscles and smoothens the wrinkles on the skin. Effects of Botox treatment last for few months.



Common Myths About Botox



1. Botox is Painful

When a doctor is administering Botox treatment he uses injections to insert Botox in the affected areas on the face. There is no need for any anesthesia. However, it is possible that the doctor will use ice packs or aesthetic cream before giving injections. This will make patients feel completely comfortable during the whole procedure.



2. Using Botox Results in Frozen Face

As the function of Botox is to paralyze the facial muscles of an area, it is true that excess quantity of Botox can result in improper function of muscles. Therefore, it is important to contact the right doctor, who knows the quantity of Botox that the patient needs. If the treatment is properly administered, it will only result in the loss of wrinkles and not facial expressions.



3. Botox is Harmful for Use as it's a Toxin

This is completely false. This product has been used by millions of people all round the world. There has been plenty of research that has been conducted on Botox. This product is prescribed by the doctors all over the world. The toxins present in Botox are in very less quantity, which is permissible for use by any medical standards.



4. Botox Could be Administered by Anyone

This also is false. It is important that a person visit a trained medical professional who specializes in this field. These professionals include dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic specialty physicians.



5. Botox Has Serious Side-Effects

Botox has been used from several years and it has been administered to millions of patient's world over. There have been no instances of any serious side-effects. Improper administration may result in some redness or small bruises on the area where injections were given. However, by selecting the right doctor such as those at Botox Birmingham, these side-effects can be negated.



