The goal of this article is to provide an in depth review of Truth About Fat Burning Foods. In this regard, specific and random claims, information, key points, etc. will be dissected/discussed. The rationale is simple, the author has made many claims, and a short article is not enough to review everything. Therefore random sampling of ideas has to be resorted to.



The Author



Some people call Nick Pineault "the food nerd". This is because he has spent at least seven (7) years in the pursuit of honest to goodness healthy foodstuff. His goal is to provide consumers with real information and to show them how to read beyond the label. Hence his book Truth About Fat Burning Foods.



Not a Quick Fix

The author is adamant that a total lifestyle change is necessary. The same can be done gradually but the change has to be permanent. One can't just go back to eating unhealthy foods as soon as one loses a few pounds. You'll end up gaining more because one gets blinded by what little success you've accomplished!



Hidden Fat Storing Ingredients

Food manufacturers use loopholes in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. This way, when a discerning consumer reads the label, he/she thinks the foodstuff is healthy. Below are a few tricks one needs to be aware of:



The FDA allows food manufacturers to label as 0% trans fat, any foodstuff. Provided the average trans fat content does not exceed .5 grams for each portion.



Food manufacturers have a tendency to provide smaller portions in order to exploit the .5 grams threshold.



Vegetable oil, once it gets processed, can contain 4.6% trans fat. And this is not declared and/or factored in the above mentioned .5 threshold.



Fake Healthy Foods

Take Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) for example.This was big news a few years back. In gist, a conclusive and exhaustive study showed that majority of EVOO sold in supermarkets are at best, virgin olive oil (VOO). Some are even sourced from different locations and then mixed. This includes some of the biggest brands, the most iconic jingles, and even a well known TV personality/chef was implicated.



What if someone is fond of granola bars and/or oatmeal? One must be aware of the different flavors and variations i.e. cookies and chocolate chip. These are no brainers, right!? Everybody knows that oatmeal and granola bars are healthy! And these ones taste better and sweeter!



Oatmeal and granola bars are healthy as is. However, plain variants don't sell. If they do, the same is not trending. So, food manufacturers add lots of sugar, artificial flavors, chocolate, more sugar, etc. The end result is sweet and delicious, BUT very high in sugar!



The Ideal Breakfast (or not)

Nick Pineault offers a few case studies in order to bring his point home. One such study involves the usual scarce and seemingly healthy breakfast of:



Orange Juice

Wheat Bread

Margarine (spread)



Oranges are good for you, no one is disputing that! However, if one juices the same, one removes most of the pulp and fibers that come along with it. Even assuming one buys a brand that has 100% orange juice, one is still ingesting a lot more sugar and less nutrients.



Wheat Bread, per se, is good. The problem is no one buys the brand that has more whole grains and less sugar! Consumers prefer the brand with less whole grain, more sugar, and lard. This is because the same tastes better. As a result, white bread becomes healthier because it ends up with more of the healthy stuff and less of the bad stuff.



Margarine is a cheaper substitute for butter. Manufacturers of the former may try to market the same as having specific benefits, but overall, the bad stuff outweighs what little benefit one gets. Even the best brands contain exorbitant amounts of sodium, saturated fat, calories, cholesterol, etc.



In Closing

Overall, the theories espoused in Truth About Fat Burning Foods have ample basis. Nick Pineault even uses as reference published medical articles. Probably the most negative point one can make about the eBook is that, the author is marketing it using hard sell tactics. This is a turn off for discerning consumers. Other than that though, it is a solid diet and comes highly recommended.



