The Truth About Garcinia Cambogia Finally Revealed

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Numerous researches have been carried out on Garcinia Cambogia fruit and it has been found to possess some of the features vital in weight loss. Garcinia Cambogia has an active ingredient referred to as Hydrocitric Acid (HCA) that promotes weight loss in three major ways. These encompass: suppression of a person’s appetite, acting as a fat burner/blocker and elevating an individual’s mood.



One of the main causes of overweight is often overeating. The body only needs a certain quantity of calories per day in a bid to perform all the essential body functions like respiration, metabolism and physical activities. If a person eats a large quantity of food, normally the excess quantity of food that is consumed is converted into fats and stored in fat depots of the body for future use. When this happens, it is natural for an individual to be overweight and as time goes by, weight accumulates if an action is not taken. This is where Garcinia Cambogia comes in. its main ingredient; Hydrocitric Acid has features which suppress appetite enabling an individual to feel full for a very long period of time. This is due to the effect of Hydrocitric Acid in encourages glycogen production from the liver. When brain senses the presence of glycogen, it acts accordingly to prevent overeating.



It is a common knowledge that when a person is in a good mood, he can achieve all the things he puts in his mind. This also encompasses weight loss. However, when a person is feeling depressed, overwhelmed and down, he cannot do anything productive. And to compound the problem, emotional eating crops in to solve the dilemma which further makes the initial problem of overweight sophisticated. When Garcinia Cambogia is taken, its HCA extract assists in boosting the levels of serotonin hormone in the brain. Serotonin then acts to improve the mood allowing the person to feel good. Therefore, the greater the levels of serotonin in the brain, the less an individual feels depressed, overwhelmed and sad and thus emotional eating is prevented which is a major cause of weight loss.



When an individual consumes excess carbohydrates, the extra carbohydrates are converted into fats by an enzyme referred to as citric lyase. However, HCA present in Garcinia Cambogia prevents the release of citric lyase. This results in blockade or slow production of fats from carbohydrates.



Therefore, when an individual consumes Garcinia Cambogia supplements, it forces the body to use the excess carbohydrates and also force the body to utilize stored fats for production of energy. This is why Garcinia Cambogia works.



Media Contact:

Stephanie Kayle

support@drozgarciniacambogiahca.com

Bronx New York