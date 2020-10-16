"THE TRUTH ABOUT MARRIAGE" Presented by the Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David Radio Show on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode, "THE TRUTH ABOUT MARRIAGE" on The Sexy Lifestyle with hosts Carol and David, and guest Roger Nygard. The episode played live on October 16th and can be heard on demand at The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David.



Have you been contemplating a new marriage or are you struggling with your current marriage? The Sexy Lifestyle's guest, Roger Nygard, award winning documentarian, discusses his latest film, "The Truth About Marriage." In this film he explores the many mysteries of relationships and why people get married even though 50% of marriages fail. He discovers scientific facts about attraction and psychology and shares his insight into how love, romance, and sex affect your marriage.



When asked how important great sex is to him, Roger Nygard did not hesitate to respond. "Great sex is everything. It's the source of all my creativity, my inspiration. It's why I do everything. It's why I'm alive. It's why I'm here. It's such a powerful primal drive. It can't be ignored or suppressed. And it fuels everything I do." This will be an episode you won't want to miss!



About "The Sexy Lifestyle" Radio Show

On The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David, join the fun-loving swinger couple to get an inside look into the swinging lifestyle as they share their own personal experiences relating to sex, love and marriage. Learn how to have a stronger and more meaningful relationship from their unique perspective on staying connected, pushing boundaries, exploring limits, fulfilling fantasies and more. Through uncensored and honest discussions about great sex, passion, and intimacy, gain insight into a sex-positive and female-centric view of the modern-day couple. Carol and David are easy to talk to, and answer questions on air. With sexy tips and tricks listeners can find out how to improve their sex-lives by living happy healthy and horny, every day! The Sexy Lifestyle with Carol and David is broadcast live every Friday 3PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel.



About Roger Nygard

Roger Nygard is perhaps best known for his acclaimed documentary Trekkies, about the most obsessive fans in the Universe. Nygard's previous documentary, The Nature of Existence, addressed the impossible subject of the world's philosophies, religions, and belief systems. Nygard has also directed television series such as "The Office" and "The Bernie Mac Show." His work as a film editor includes "Grey's Anatomy," "The League," and Emmy-nominated episodes of "Who Is America?" and "VEEP" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Nygard has made several other award-winning films, including the car-salesman cult-film, Suckers, and a profile of UFO fanatics, Six Days in Roswell, and now the documentary The Truth About Marriage, accompanied by The Truth About Marriage book. Currently he is co-producing and editing "The Comedy Store," a documentary about the comedians who came though this world-famous LA club.



About "The Truth About Marriage" documentary

Award winning documentarian Roger Nygard explains why relationships fail and provides scientifically researched tips on how to find one that goes the distance. We all know the statistics: marriage rates are down, divorce rates are up, and over time, people are more and more dissatisfied in their relationships and marriages. Neven in history have we expected so much from romantic partners and gotten so little. Why do people keep getting married when fifty percent break up? Tracking down the experts, Nygard sets out to solve the mystery of relationships and discovers surprising scientific facts about how we find each other to begin with, and why what we call fate is anything but. The Truth About Marriage is a powerful documentary steeped in the mysteries of attraction and psychology, while never losing sight of romance, joy and comedy.



CONTACT: Carol and David -- Ask@carolanddavid.com