The Truth About Vaginal Prolapses: Legal Action in Surgical Mesh Cases Brought to Light by What's Trans Vaginal Mesh

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Vaginal Prolapse is suffered by millions of women throughout the United States due to weakened pelvic floor muscles often caused by childbirth, aging and a variety of other causes including stress. The condition is extremely uncomfortable and requires surgical intervention to correct. For quite some time the most popular form of intervention was trans vaginal mesh, in which a mesh was inserted through the vagina in order to support the weakened pelvic floor muscles. Over the long term however this has proven increasingly problematic as many women suffer painful and dangerous side-effects.



WhatsTransVaginalMesh.com is a site created by a team of legal professionals who have discovered an increasing and alarming number of cases wherein this treatment has caused serious and potentially fatal complications for individuals given the implant.



Once visitors are familiar with the intricacies of the topic, they can then investigate the successful actions taken against surgeries by hundreds of affected individuals and decide whether or not such action would be appropriate for them.



A spokesperson for What’s Trans Vaginal Mesh explained, “Many individuals who have undergone this procedure have been left enduring long term pain in the best case scenario or excessive bleeding in the worst, as the mesh erodes and damages the organs around it or contacts and puts pressure on the walls of the organs. This dangerous procedure has resulted in successful suits of over five million dollars, and we want to ensure that all those who have encountered such difficulties are properly compensated for this dangerous practice.”



