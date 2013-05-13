Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Weaves have become remarkably popular among women of all races, especially black women. Unfortunately, the truth about weaves is unsettling, and it is one that many people who love the look that weaves offer their hair would rather ignore. While they may make hair look great in the short-term, in the long-run, they can be disastrous. Hair thinning is a very real possibility and, if it is not addressed in time, permanent baldness can be the ultimate result. In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD reveals the truth about weaves and the truth about hair loss.



Weaves are just a “Band-Aid” solution, covering up the problem with synthetics. By allowing women to bury their heads in the sand, they prevent women from getting the help that they need before their conditions worsen and irreversible baldness occurs. Worse than that, they are “Band-Aids” that do serious damage, often making the problem even more severe than it already is.



Once women ask themselves the frightening question, “What’s under your weave?”, they can start looking for the answers that they need. Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss guide stresses the importance of seeking medical help, emphasizing that it is not a beauty or vanity issue, it is a medical issue. He also outlines common causes, the process involved behind diagnosis, and treatment.



It is time for women to stop masking the problem and start solving the problem. Thanks to Dr. Weaver, readers can do just that.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit BlackHairLossGuide.com and Seymour Weaver III, MD.



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For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770