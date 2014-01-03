The Truth of Addiction Program Shows You How to Stop Smoking Using Behavioral Therapy

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Truth Of Addiction Program is a step-by-step instructional guide that helps individuals with common addiction problems. The use of tobacco is one of the problems that the Truth Of Addiction program believes it can help with. It uses science-based techniques that help the smoker to deal with cravings.



According to the author of the Truth Of Addiction Program, A. Scott Roberts, the evidence is clear. Quitting smoking products are largely ineffective and expensive. However, using cognitive behavioral therapy to quit smoking reduces the urge to use and helps the addict to deal with those intrusive cravings.



There may be several rational reasons for quitting smoking but cigarettes may overpower any and all rational reasons to stop. The effective method taught in the Truth Of Addiction program is to “retrain” the brain, which appears to have scientific validity and perhaps an effective treatment option.



Quitting smoking is a challenge, no doubt. But using methods and tips backed by research can help smokers quit. Click here to visit the official Truth Of Addiction website.



The Truth Of Addiction Program helps one to understand the brain and its function- when it comes to addiction. One particular area of the brain is the prefrontal cortex which its key role is managing behavior and decision making. This part of the brain is stimulated in patients that use behavioral therapy techniques.



According to the author, A. Scott Roberts, this smoking therapy appears to change the brain and enable smokers to better regulate their cravings and urges to use. This may help smokers to not only quit cigarettes but also control their behavior and enable them to better regulate their emotions and intrusive thoughts to pick up that cigarette.



Click here to visit the official Truth Of Addiction website.



About The Truth Of Addiction Program

The Truth Of Addiction Program uses techniques to help addicts with several addiction problems. Behavioral cognitive therapy is one of the techniques employed in the Truth Of Addiction System. It also contains a downloadable ebook, a nutritional guide, videos and mp3s to help guide the addict to recovery.



Cecelia N. Davis

cacelia.n.davis677@gmail.com

3904 Central Avenue, Suite A Cheyenne, Wy 82001

360-524-4437