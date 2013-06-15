The Twisted Truth: Compelling Novel by Erin Armstrong Raises Vital Awareness for Victims of Rape.

North Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- As an issue that society still struggles to accept, it is no surprise that only 16% of sexual assaults are reported to authorities in the United States. However, a powerful and frank new novel by New Jersey’s Erin Armstrong is quickly gathering momentum and giving rape victims the perception-shifting attention they deserve.



‘The Twisted Truth’ achieves its bold goal by placing a large part of its focus on the protagonist’s journey while overcoming rape; something few books will openly depict.



Synopsis:



Michelle Marshall is a strong independent woman with a lot of baggage. Raped right before the start of her senior year of college, Michelle grows to be a caring, single mother to her daughter. Things begin to look pretty grim when the Charity House, the women's shelter she founded, is on the brink of having to close its doors. That is, until Tyler Austin, a mysterious and handsome stranger comes into the picture. ‘



Helping Michelle resuscitate the Charity House, Ty also helps her learn to trust, love and feel what she hasn't in years. Not everything is quite as perfect as Michelle would like though, as occasional hints lead her to believe something is not quite right.



Her suspicions are confirmed when even more frightening developments occur and start to become...deadly.



As the author explains, her book showcases the very real reality of rape, in the hope it will compel readers put any victim’s welfare as the paramount priority.



“This story is important because it sheds light on a very real topic. At the beginning, Michelle is raped. That is something that I take very seriously. But even more than that, I chose to discuss her overcoming it. It was important to show how, even though her daughter was conceived in a very violent way, Michelle was still able to move beyond that and loved her daughter just as she would if she was not the product of such a brutal event,” says Armstrong.



Continuing, “On top of that, she is even able to form a shelter helping women who have their own issues (some even the same as hers). This book also tackles the hardships of trying to form a relationship when she was trying to move past her rape. I believe that even though it is fiction people will still feel for her situation as it is a very real topic.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“If you've ever wondered whether love could withstand the hardest of things, then you definitely need to read this book. It takes you on a journey of what it means to truly forgive someone and see that people really can change. From the first moment, I kept wondering what was going to happen next. It had me reading to the next chapter when I should have been doing other things because I just couldn't put it down,” says Courtney, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Shamar, was equally as impressed. They added, “I was very impressed by the character and location details in this book. the story is very well put together and very believable! and the author kept the locations local. Each aspect was original and the twists were really surprising! I’m really looking forward to reading Erin's next book!!!”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Twisted Truth’, published by Libertine Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/162H8SG



About the Author

Erin Armstrong graduated from Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. She currently works for Easter Seals NJ where she assists families with children who are disabled. She has been with the company for five years



At an early age she knew that she wanted to be a writer. Some of her first storied she wrote when she was only ten years old. It wasn’t always easy for her and she struggled to find her niche. She has written several short stories but never published any of them. Eventually she was able to sit down and write down all of her ideas and was finally able to make her dream a reality.



Erin lives at home with husband of five years and her two boys Davien and Cameron. She enjoys spending time with them and watching them grow every day.