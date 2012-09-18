"The Two Sides of Europe: Parallel Strategic Challenges in Sportswear" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "The Two Sides of Europe: Parallel Strategic Challenges in Sportswear", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Sportswear brands exposed to the double whammy of an ageing demographic and an escalating debt crisis in Western Europe will need to be savvy in pricing and segmentation strategies, especially as fast fashion ramps up its sportswear participation. Will Poland, the Euro-Zone's fastest growing economy, and Russia, with its increasingly sophisticated middle class, provide safe havens of growth? These two faces of Europe present key challenges in a tough global operating environment.
Euromonitor International's The Two Sides of Europe: Parallel Strategic Challenges in Sportswear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
