Fast Market Research recommends "The UAE Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- The UAE is ranked as the second-largest producer of cement in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), only behind Saudi Arabia. The continued slowdown in the UAE property and construction sector continues to haunt cement companies in the country. This led to an under utilization of capacity and a fall in prices. Production capacity is more than two times the domestic demand so companies are now looking at export markets in the MENA region. Margins are shrinking further as operating costs soar. However, the long-term prospects for the UAE cement industry are good and the industry is expected to reap the benefits of growing investments in infrastructure in the country, GCC and other key foreign markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The UAE is ranked as the second-largest producer of cement in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).
- The UAE has very high surplus production capacity.
- Cement clinker is expected to remain the largest product category in the cement industry over the forecast period. Portland cement and ready-mixed concrete are the other key categories in terms of market value.
- Refractory cements, mortars and concretes was noted as the fastest-growing category during the review period, while factory-made mortars is projected to be the fastest-growing category over the forecast period.
- Prices of various types of cement remained relatively stable in 2011. Prices of white cement started to slightly increase from the third quarter of the year, while prices of Portland cement and sulfate resistance cement demonstrated a slight downward trend in 2011.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UAE cement industry
- It provides historical values for the UAE cement industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production capacity, consumption, imports and exports of cement
- It details the regulatory framework for the UAE cement industry
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues affecting the UAE cement industry
- It details the competitive landscape in the UAE cement industry
- Analysis of market entry, growth and operational strategies of key players
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the UAE cement industry
- Assess growth opportunities and industry dynamics by understanding production capacity, demand, imports and exports figures
- Identify the key market trends and opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the UAE cement industry market enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Union Cement Company, Gulf Cement Company PSC, Lafarge Emirates Cement Company LLC, Sharjah Cement & Industrial Development Co., Fujairah Cement Industries Company, National Cement Co. PSC, Jebel Ali Cement, Arkan, Ras Al Khaimah Cement Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazilian Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016
- Indian Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016
- Russian Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016
- Chinese Cement Industry Outlook: Business Opportunities and Future Growth Potential to 2016
- Business Opportunities in the Water and Sewage Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Earthmoving Equipment in BRIC Countries - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses, and Forecasts to 2016
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Buildings Construction Market in BRIC
- Business Opportunities in the Rail and Road Infrastructure Construction Industry in BRIC
- European Interior Design Industry Outlook Survey 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies