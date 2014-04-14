The UAE Construction in 2017: Market Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Construction in the UAE to 2017: Market Forecast" contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



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Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the construction industry in UAE. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). "Construction in the UAE to 2017: Market Forecast" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in UAE. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UAE construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope

Overview of the construction industry in UAE.

Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



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Reasons To Buy



This report provides you with valuable data for the construction industry in UAE.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology



2 CONSTRUCTION: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

2.1 Construction Output: Historic Industry Value

2.2 Construction Output: Historic Industry Value by Cost Type

2.3 Construction Output: Forecast Industry Value

2.4 Construction Output: Forecast Industry Value by Cost Type

2.5 Construction Value Add: Historic Industry Value

2.6 Construction Value Add: Forecast Industry Value



3 CONSTRUCTION: ACTIVITY BREAKDOWN

3.1 New Construction Output

3.2 New Construction Output by Cost Type

3.3 New Construction Output Forecast

3.4 New Construction Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.5 Repair & Maintenance Output

3.6 Repair & Maintenance Output by Cost Type



4 COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1 Commercial Construction Output: Historic Industry Value

4.2 Commercial Construction Output: Historic Industry Value by Cost Type

4.3 Commercial Construction Output: Forecast Industry Value

4.4 Commercial Construction Output: Forecast Industry Value by Cost Type

4.5 Commercial Construction Value Add: Historic Industry Value

4.6 Commercial Construction Value Add: Forecast Industry Value



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