The UK and Singapore Work Collaboratively to Prioritise Green Finance

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- A new partnership has been established between the UK and Singapore with a view to working jointly to reinforce regulatory co-operation and make green finance more of a priority. The Monetary Authority of Singapore and HM Treasury in the UK made a joint statement over the summer indicating that this collaboration was imminent. It will involve two main pillars, one of which will be focused on financial services co-operation. The second pillar will have the purpose of enhancing bilateral cyber security co-operation and investigating the best ways to share cyber related information. Other topics were also tabled for future discussions between the two countries, including green finance and carbon markets, as well as fintech and stablecoins. Underlying the agreements being put in place is a desire to focus on the similarities between the two countries' taxonomy principles and metrics for green and transitional activities. The hope is that this will also stimulate the private sector to get involved on more green finance initiatives and data sharing opportunities.



Selby Jennings is one of few financial services recruitment agencies in Asia Pacific with a genuinely deep understanding of the link between the UK and Singapore, thanks to a presence in both countries. The firm was established in 2004 and has developed deep expertise in the banking and financial services sector, across a broad spectrum of fields including risk management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and sales and trading. As one of the foremost financial services recruitment agencies in the region, Selby Jennings is able to provide a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are designed to make it simple for enterprises of all sizes to hire for resilience and growth. Over the years the firm has worked with small start-ups and innovative enterprises as well as international names in finance and some of the biggest brands in the world. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals helps the firm to make key connections whatever the recruitment need.



One of the notable distinctions between Selby Jennings and many of the other financial services recruitment agencies in Asia Pacific is the fact that the firm combines both regional and international expertise and reach. Selby Jennings is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual dimension helps to inform a more international perspective and has created a strong global network. The firm's emphasis on people means that staff receive continuous ongoing training so that they are confident and capable in their roles and everyone at the firm works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As one of the most prominent financial services recruitment agencies in the region, Selby Jennings currently has many different opportunities available, including Fixed Income Analyst, Global Markets Transversal Compliance Officer and Senior Java Developer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates",commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



