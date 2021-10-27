The UK Appoints New Supply Chain Advisor

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- In the wake of the supply chain crisis that has hit the UK in recent weeks the government has taken the step of putting someone in an advisory role for this essential infrastructure. Sir David Lewis, who is the former CEO of Tesco, has been appointed as the government's Supply Chain Advisor. His role will be to provide advice on any improvements that can be made to the current situation, as well as longer term changes that will be necessary to ensure resilience. This will mean focusing on the current problems, how to resolve the existing blockages and ways to prevent the same situation from occurring in the future, as well as looking at how future issues can be pre-empted. David Lewis will also chair the Supply Chain Advisor Group, which will be made up of external experts and members of the industry so that everyone has a chance to ensure that they are heard.



DSJ Global was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain. Supply chain jobs are a big part of what the firm does, as well as technical operations, procurement and logistics roles. Over the past year those working in supply chain jobs have been at the sharp end of many crisis situations and the firm has provided career guidance and support, as well as helping organisations to make key connections to recruit for genuine resilience. It is the range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions used by the firm that makes this possible. DSJ Global has a nationwide presence for supply chain jobs and a range of other roles across the entire UK, including key locations such as London, Manchester and Birmingham. The team works with a broad spectrum of businesses, from well-known household name brands to agile, innovative enterprises looking to make an impact.



The value of teams when it comes to growth is something that the firm knows only too well. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people, both when it comes to ongoing training and also ensuring that everyone works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as the nationwide team, DSJ Global in the UK is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The goal at DSJ Global has always been to deliver an effective hiring process that provides peace of mind to all those involved that it is in safe hands. Today, there are many different roles available via the firm, such as supply chain jobs - specific roles include Associate Supply Chain Director, Logistics Operations Manager and Technical Services.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.