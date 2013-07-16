The UK Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "The UK Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of United Kingdom defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The UK Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in United Kingdom.
During 2007-2011, UK defense imports demonstrated significant growth, despite recording a sharp decline in 2009 due to the global financial crisis and the subsequent reduction in total government expenditure. Over the last five years, defense imports grew significantly due to the higher costs of capital additions and equipment support for military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. However, due to budget cuts announced by the government over the forecast period, imports of defense equipment are expected to register a decline.
