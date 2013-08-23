Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The UK Foodservice Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Organic Trends and Menu Labelling market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

The UK Foodservice Survey 2013-2014: Organic Trends and Menu Labelling is a new report by that analyzes the significance of organic food products and menu labelling in the UK foodservice industry. Furthermore, it provides information about the demand for sustainable packaging; promotional tools used by foodservice operators to encourage healthy eating concepts and also highlight media outlets regularly used by operators to promote their products. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by foodservice operators, suppliers, channel of operation, turnover, and purchasing decision authority.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading UK foodservice industry executives. The report identifies key factors that will influence the demand for organic food and forecasts the share of organic produce within UK foodservice operators' total procurement expenditure in 2013-2014. The report recognizes key actions for and challenges to menu labelling and determines the effect of menu labelling on UK foodservice operators' revenue growth in 2013-2014. Moreover, the report identifies future amendments associated with menu alterations and the demand outlook for green packaging in the UK foodservice industry. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the UK foodservice industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall, 26% of respondents project an allocation of between '10-20%' of total procurement towards organic products.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Survey result demonstrate that 67% and 64% of respondents identify 'government regulations' and 'rise in demand for nutritional information', respectively, as major growth factors that will be instrumental in the implementation of menu labelling in 2013-2014.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The UK Foodservice Survey 2013-2014: Organic Trends and Menu Labelling is a new report by that analyzes the significance of organic food products and menu labelling in the UK foodservice industry. Furthermore, it provides information about the demand for sustainable packaging; promotional tools used by foodservice operators to encourage healthy eating concepts and also highlight media outlets regularly used by operators to promote their products. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by foodservice operators, suppliers, channel of operation, turnover, and purchasing decision authority.



Key Features and Benefits

Project key factors that will influence the demand for organic food in 2013-2014.



Forecasts the share of organic produce within UK foodservice operators' total procurement expenditure in 2013-2014.



Uncover key challenges for the implementation of menu labelling.



Evaluate the significance of selected factors on menu alterations.



Estimate change in the demand for green packaging in the UK foodservice industry.



Key Market Issues

A total of 58% of food service operators indicated that they have 'partially introduced' or 'completely introduced' organic food ingredients.



According to 67% and 44% of supplier respondents, 'introduction of nutritional calculators' and 'conducting health awareness programs' are key actions taken by foodservice operators to display calorie information.



Survey results reveal that 47% of food service operators plan to allocate 'less than 5%' of their operational budget towards menu labelling in 2013-2014.



Respondents from foodservice operators consider 'enhance the essential skills of staff' and 'improve nutritional quality of food and beverages' as the key amendments to be introduced as part of menu alterations in 2013-2014.



Overall, 62%, 46%, and 36% of foodservice operators identified 'menu sheets', 'posters in eating arena', and 'brochures', respectively, as the promotional tools for healthy eating practices.



Key Highlights

Overall, 27% of supplier respondents expect the allocation for organic products to range between 10-30% of their total procurement expenditure.



A total of 53% of supplier respondents from the UK foodservice industry identify the status of menu labelling as 'partially implemented'.



Survey results demonstrate that 51% of foodservice operators highlight 'no change' in revenue generation through the implementation of menu labelling.



'Demand for local food', 'local preferences', and 'building loyalty and adding value' are the most important factors influencing menu alterations as identified by foodservice operators.



'Email and newsletters', 'social media/networking sites', and 'trade magazines' are the major marketing channels regularly used for promotional activities.



Companies Mentioned



Independent Catering, DoubleTree by Hilton London, Danny Meyer, Company of Cooks, EHL Ingredients, Kallo foods Ltd, McDonald, the Duke of Cambridge, Steenbergs Organic, Vinceremos Wines and Spirits Ltd, Moor organics Ltd, Pret A Manger, Starbucks, Burger King, Harvester, KFC, Pizza Hut, Fuller, Spirit Leased, ARAMARK Limited, Unilever Food Solutions, Nestl, J D Wetherspoon Plc., Coeliac UK, the Lamb Inn, Prezzo, the Bramwell Pub Company, Strada, T.G.I. Friday, the Hospital Caterers Association, the National Association of Care Catering, Bartlett Mitchell, BPEX, YO! Sushi restaurant, Sodexo, Bibendum, BaxterStorey, Total Foodservice Solutions Limited, Enochs restaurant, The Akeman, Sam's Brasserie and Bar and Biopac UK Ltd



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