New Food market report from Canadean: "The UK Foodservice Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Organic Trends and Menu Labelling"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- "The UK Foodservice Survey 2013-2014: Organic Trends and Menu Labelling" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes the significance of organic food products and menu labelling in the UK foodservice industry. Furthermore, it provides information about the demand for sustainable packaging; promotional tools used by foodservice operators to encourage healthy eating concepts and also highlight media outlets regularly used by operators to promote their products. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by foodservice operators, suppliers, channel of operation, turnover, and purchasing decision authority.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading UK foodservice industry executives. The report identifies key factors that will influence the demand for organic food and forecasts the share of organic produce within UK foodservice operators' total procurement expenditure in 2013-2014. The report recognizes key actions for and challenges to menu labelling and determines the effect of menu labelling on UK foodservice operators' revenue growth in 2013-2014. Moreover, the report identifies future amendments associated with menu alterations and the demand outlook for green packaging in the UK foodservice industry. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the UK foodservice industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 26% of respondents project an allocation of between '10-20%' of total procurement towards organic products.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Survey result demonstrate that 67% and 64% of respondents identify 'government regulations' and 'rise in demand for nutritional information', respectively, as major growth factors that will be instrumental in the implementation of menu labelling in 2013-2014.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Independent Catering, DoubleTree by Hilton London, Danny Meyer, Company of Cooks, EHL Ingredients, Kallo foods Ltd, McDonald, the Duke of Cambridge, Steenbergs Organic, Vinceremos Wines and Spirits Ltd, Moor organics Ltd, Pret A Manger, Starbucks, Burger King, Harvester, KFC, Pizza Hut, Fuller, Spirit Leased, ARAMARK Limited, Unilever Food Solutions, Nestle, J D Wetherspoon Plc., Coeliac UK, the Lamb Inn, Prezzo, the Bramwell Pub Company, Strada, T.G.I. Friday, the Hospital Caterers Association, the National Association of Care Catering, Bartlett Mitchell, BPEX, YO! Sushi restaurant, Sodexo, Bibendum, BaxterStorey, Total Foodservice Solutions Limited, Enochs restaurant, The Akeman, Sam's Brasserie and Bar and Biopac UK Ltd
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