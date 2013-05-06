New Food market report from Canadean: "The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- "The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2013" is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between three years of survey results. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading UK foodservice industry executives; it provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. The report projects revenue growth expectations of key stakeholders in the UK foodservice industry and identifies principal trends that will shape the industry in the next 12 months. Additionally, the report uncovers the key priorities of companies with regards to capital expenditure and identifies leading business concerns and subsequent efforts to negate them. The report also understands the critical factors influencing supplier selection and forecasts the possible changes in marketing budgets of foodservice operators.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 35% of respondents identified at least some increase in customer footfall over the previous six months, whereas 44% expect an increase in footfall over the next six months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
According to 70% and 64% of profit sector respondents, 'innovating menu and drink menu options' and 'seasonal updating of menu and drink menu options', respectively, are considered important drivers of customer demand.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading UK foodservice industry executives; it provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. This report presents comparative analysis between three years of survey results. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Key Features and Benefits
Projects the key pricing promotion activities of foodservice operators and forecasts changes in marketing expenditure.
Drives revenues by important parameters for customer satisfaction in the UK foodservice industry.
Identifies the leading concerns of UK foodservice channels.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Whitbread, Spirit Pub Company, DandD London, Sodexo Prestige, Young's, GS1 UK, Burger King UK, Total Foodservice, Mc Donald, Starbucks, DBC Foodservice, Creed, ARAMARK Limited, Wilson Jones Catering Ltd, Compass group, Kudos, Baskin-Robbins, Nisbets, Kenco Professional
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The UK Foodservice Operators' Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities 2012
- UK Foodservice Operators' Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Business Sentiments and Spending Priorities
- Sustainability in the UK Foodservice Operators' Industry 2012-2013
- UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Evolution of POS and Self Service in Consumer Satisfaction
- UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Impact, Opportunities, and Growth of Social Media and Consumer Review
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Airports Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Airports Industry